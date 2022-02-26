Malcolm Deason, right, Southside Bank’s Lufkin market president, presents Angelina College athletic director Guy Davis, center, and AC president Michael Simon with a check on Friday. Southside Bank recently purchased a Gold Membership in support of all AC Athletics programs.
Chris Gaw is the new vice president of commercial lending at VeraBank. He will focus on commercial lending in Lufkin, Angelina and surrounding counties in his new role.
“Chris has a real passion for helping business owners,” said Brad Tidwell, VeraBank president and chief executive officer. “His service-first approach and talent for aligning customers with the tools and services to be successful make him an excellent addition to our Lufkin team.”
