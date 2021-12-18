Hi Taylor: I’m getting more and more into the idea of buying a property I can rent to make some passive income. I know you have experience with this kind of thing, so be real with me: how hard is it? Will I be in over my head? — Garrison
Hey Garrison: I’ve found that rental properties, and real estate in general, fall neatly under the “Where there’s a will, there’s a way” umbrella. If you really want to make it happen, there’s no reason you can’t get out there and do it.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar. com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.