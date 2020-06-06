DEAR JEFF: What is a “reverse mortgage?” I have heard this term on the news several times, but am not familiar with it. If I decide to get one, will it affect my Medicaid eligibility? Signed, “Say What?”
Dear “Say What?” There are several different types of reverse mortgages, but basically it is type of arrangement in which an older person receives payments from their mortgage lender based upon the accumulated equity in their home. It provides retirement income for persons whose mortgages are completely paid or who have substantial equity. The payments are paid back through the borrower’s estate after he or she passes away.
As far as Medicaid eligibility, you should know that the funds from a reverse mortgage would be classified as either income or assets, and could definitely impact your ability to be approved for Medicaid.
DEAR JEFF: I was given a check for some work I had done for a customer, but it was not for the total amount. Instead, the person had put in the memo space “paid in full.”
I would not take it because I had heard that if you take a check and cashed it that the bill would be then paid off. I would like to know if this is true? The customer still will not pay because he said he tried to pay the bill. Thanks, “Not Falling For That”
Dear “Not Falling”: It depends. If the payment amount was unliquidated or in dispute, and the person making the payment believes the payment to constitute payment in full, then cashing the check may very well result in the claim being legally discharged.
If the payment is made as a means of tricking one side, and the amount owed is a liquidated debt, then the claim will not be considered truly “paid in full.” Usually, it is best not to cash the check.
