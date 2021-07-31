DEAR JEFF: My wife and I signed a contract to buy our first house. We were just told the owner has decided to sell it to somebody else for a higher price — after he signed our contract. Is there anything we can do? “Home Is Where The Heart Is”
Dear “Home”: Each tract or land or house in a real estate transaction is considered to be unique. Once a buyer and seller enter into a valid contract for the purchase of a house, the buyer is entitled to that exact house at closing, since no other property is exactly like it under the law. Your ability to buy some other piece of property does not give you what is known as an “adequate remedy at law.”
