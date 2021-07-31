Hey Taylor: My son has been with a great company for 10 years and was recently relocated. He has been renting for the past 10 years but now wants to invest in a house since he is settling down and interest rates are low. He doesn’t have a lot of money saved up to use as a down payment, so I’m thinking about giving or lending him the money. What do you think? — Susan
Hey Susan: Coming up with a down payment is often the greatest barrier to overcome for first-time home buyers. As a general principal, I think borrowing money from friends and family should be done cautiously. All loans should involve a legal contract, and mixing finances with personal relationships can definitely make the holidays awkward if not done properly. Plus, having this additional loan could negatively influence your son’s debt-to-income ratio, which will be used to calculate how much he can borrow toward a house.
