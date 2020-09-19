Hi Taylor: I’ve got about $2,000 set aside for home improvements and I’m trying to figure out the best way to spend it.
I want all sorts of things like a new TV and a new couch, but I wonder if something like new windows or some sort of structural work could be a better choice in the long run. Any thoughts about the best way to put my money to work? — Marcia
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar. com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.