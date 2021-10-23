Hey Taylor: I’m trying to keep Halloween fun for my kids — 9 and 11 — and feel like I’m running out of ideas. All I can think of is buying an expensive costume and that’s the last thing I want to do for one night of trick or treating. Any ideas for a fun, cost-effective Halloween? — Marsha
Hey Marsha: These holidays can get a little complicated, can’t they? You don’t want to keep setting the bar higher each year and wasting too much money, but you still want each outing to be special.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar.com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.