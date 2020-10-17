Terry Pitts

Angelina County Commissioner Terry Pitts, left, accepts his Commissioners Court Advanced Curriculum Certificate of Achievement from Taylor County Commissioner Chuck Statler, 2019-20 president of the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas.

Angelina County Commissioner Terry Pitts recently was honored for his completion of a voluntary advanced course on county government titled ‘‘Commissioners Court Advanced Curriculum.’’

Pitts received a certificate of achievement from the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas, sponsor of the Commissioners Court Advanced Curriculum Program, at the CJCAT annual conference in Abilene.