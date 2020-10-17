Angelina County Commissioner Terry Pitts, left, accepts his Commissioners Court Advanced Curriculum Certificate of Achievement from Taylor County Commissioner Chuck Statler, 2019-20 president of the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas.
Angelina County Commissioner Terry Pitts recently was honored for his completion of a voluntary advanced course on county government titled ‘‘Commissioners Court Advanced Curriculum.’’
Pitts received a certificate of achievement from the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas, sponsor of the Commissioners Court Advanced Curriculum Program, at the CJCAT annual conference in Abilene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.