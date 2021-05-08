DEAR JEFF: I have a friend who got divorced a few months ago, and she told me she is receiving alimony. My understanding was that alimony is not allowed in Texas? Thanks, “Show Me The Money”
Dear “Show Me”: Spousal maintenance (which is what alimony is called in Texas), is only awarded in a very specific type of case, involving either a conviction for family violence, a disabled child that must be cared for by the spouse seeking support, a spouse who is disabled, or a long (more than 10 years) marriage in which there is a clear disparity in earning power such that one spouse cannot adequately support himself or herself.
