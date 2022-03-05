Hey Taylor: I’ve been at my current job for three years and I’m starting to feel like I’m due for a raise. I also feel like I won’t get one until I ask, and I’m terrified of asking and getting turned down. Should I just do it? I love my job and would love it even more if my income went up. — June
Hey June: It’s a sad-but-true reality that some employers won’t give employees their due until they make a formal request. If you’ve been there for three years, like the work and are good at it, and others have seen pay increases, you have every right to expect a raise. It should come without you having to ask, but sometimes we have to go the extra step.
