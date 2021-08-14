Georgia-Pacific is helping students build a better future by contributing to schools’ building and trades and Future Farmers of America programs. Recently, the local building products company provided plywood to the students at Groveton Independent School District to build various projects, including feed troughs and deer stands. The students sell their crafts to the community and in return raise funds for their FFA chapter. This is just one of many East Texas schools receiving GP products like plywood, lumber and particleboard each year for school projects. From the left are Timothy Skinner, GP Camden plywood shipping forklift operator; Andrew Krenek, Groveton ag science teacher; and Luther Cockrell, Groveton ISD maintenance representative.
Woodland Heights Medical Center recently announced it has been designated a level II (specialty care) maternal facility.
This designation certifies Woodland Heights meets the standards of care relating to the treatment of pregnant and postpartum patients in Texas, actively advocates for maternal system development and works to improve the availability and quality of maternal care as an active member of Deep East Texas Regional Advisory Council and Perinatal Care Region.
