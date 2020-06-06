Jackie Polk, executive vice president of Lee TranServices Inc., has completed the exam and is now a Certified Transportation Professional.
Polk is an active member in the business community. She is a previous graduate of Leadership Lufkin and is a current chamber board member.
Ninety transportation professionals this year achieved the designation of Certified Transportation Professional by the NPTC Institute, the educational and professional certification arm of the National Private Truck Council. The CTP program is sponsored by J. J. Keller & Associates Inc.
“The CTP designation is a benchmark of excellence earned by a special few, but available to any fleet or transportation specialist willing to make the necessary commitment of dedicated effort.”
Since the CTP designation was first introduced in 1993, more than 1,800 fleet and transportation professionals have earned the right to add CTP after their name. CTPs are raising industry standards, and in turn, increasing the respect and prestige of the fleet and transportation profession.
“These new Certified Transportation Professionals have demonstrated the knowledge and ability to understand complex operational and regulatory issues, identify and evaluate potential costs and savings, and develop systems and practices that best meet their company’s transportation needs and objectives,” said Mari Roberts, CTP, senior director of transportation, Frito-Lay Inc., and chair of the NPTC Institute Board of Governors that oversees the program.
Armed with hammers, nails and lumber, Georgia-Pacific Particleboard employees are helping to build a better Diboll.
For the past 15 years, this special group of employees has been putting its carpentry skills to the test to help area elderly and disabled residents with home repairs as part of the Diboll Civic Club’s annual Operation Clean Sweep. That project assists residents in need with external home repairs, from painting and roofing to porch construction and general yard cleanup.
“This is a great opportunity to give back to our community,” said Andy Parish, Georgia-Pacific employee and Operation Clean Sweep volunteer. “Our company volunteers have many different skill sets — and when combined — we can quickly build a project or complete a home repair that will have a lasting positive impact on the homeowner in need.”
This year the Georgia-Pacific team of volunteers spent two and a half days building a wheelchair ramp for a local homeowner.
According to Parish, the Georgia-Pacific team is looking forward to its next assignment.
“We enjoy being a part of this worthwhile program. It is extremely rewarding to see the difference we can make in the lives of our friends and neighbors by volunteering just a small amount of time.”
