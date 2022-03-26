DEAR JEFF: My son is taking over more of my business, which is set up as an LLC. I am listed as the registered agent but I would like to have him assume that role. How do I make this happen? Thanks, “Stepping Back”
Dear “Stepping Back”: You will just need to file a statement of change of registered agent with the secretary of state. If he is assuming ownership of the business, as well, you will want to update your public information report online when your annual report is filed in May.
