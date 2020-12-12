Hey Taylor: I just bought a house and I’m really focused on making sure it retains its value. Aside from maintenance and such, what are some ways to hold (and hopefully increase) its overall worth? — Carmen
Hey Carmen: This is an important thing for homeowners to focus on. Property value usually trends upward, but that’s never a guarantee. Here are a few ways you can increase the worth of your new house over time:
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar. com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.