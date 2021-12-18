Scattered thunderstorms during the morning followed by occasional showers this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
DEAR JEFF: What is considered the first, third and fifth weekends of the month for child custody/visitation purposes? Thanks, “Confused”
Dear “Confused”: For visitation purposes, the date on each Friday is what controls. Therefore, Dec. 17 was considered the start of the third weekend of December. So, Dec. 31 would be the fifth weekend.
