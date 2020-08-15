DEAR JEFF: What is the process involved in having my husband adopt my son? He is the only father my son has ever known, and we would like to make it official. Thanks, “Only Daddy That’ll Walk the Line”
Dear “Walk the Line”: In order for your husband to adopt your son, you must first make sure that the birth father’s parental rights have been terminated. This can be done voluntarily (if the birth father will agree to sign an affidavit of relinquishment), or involuntarily.
