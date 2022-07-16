DEAR JEFF: My husband and I have paid off our home mortgage. We have received a copy of the Release of Lien from our mortgage company, and it was filed and recorded. We have not received another Warranty Deed, however. When we purchased the house, we received a “Warranty Deed With Vendor’s Lien”. Should we be getting another deed now? Thanks — “Paid In Full”
Dear “Paid In Full”: The Release of Lien serves to remove the lien which was created by the original Warranty Deed with Vendor’s Lien. There isn’t a need for an additional Warranty Deed now — the filing of the Release of Lien accomplishes the same purpose. If you were ever to sell the property, a title search would reveal that you purchased the home, paid the note in full and any lien was released. Congratulations!
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.
To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call (936) 639-2900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.