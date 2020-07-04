DEAR JEFF: In the early 2000s, I lived in Tyler. At that time, I had a Last Will and Testament made which included my Tyler address. Last year, I sold the home and moved to Lufkin. Do I need to redo the will to show my current address, or can I just write my new address on the back page and have a witness sign it? Thanks, “Moving On Up”
Dear “Moving”: You do not necessarily have to have a new will prepared, although it would not be a bad idea to review your situation and make sure your old will still adequately meets your needs. One thing you should not do, however, is make any additional notations on your current will, including any handwritten additions. Doing so may render that will invalid. If invalid, any prior will you may have prepared prior to that one would again be in effect.
