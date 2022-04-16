Colby Davis, right, of Nacogdoches, has been recognized as Outstanding Young Funeral Professional of the Year for East Texas. Davis recently was recognized by the East Texas Chapter of Texas Funeral Directors Association at its annual awards banquet in Wills Point. Davis has worked at Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, Nacogdoches, for five years and became location manager for the firm in 2020. Congratulating Davis is Truett Calvert, left, 2022 president of the East Texas Chapter.
Hans Williams, dean of Stephen F. Austin State University’s Arthur Temple College of Forestry and Agriculture, received the Laurence C. Walker Distinguished Service to Forestry Award at the Texas chapter of the Society of American Foresters meeting held recently in Lufkin.
“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Texas SAF for service to the forestry profession,” Williams said. “The excellent national reputation of our forestry program is due in large part to Dr. Larry Walker’s visionary leadership and exemplary record of service to the profession and Texas.”
