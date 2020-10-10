DEAR JEFF: I am the independent executor of my brother’s estate. I’ve been approved, and Letters Testamentary have been issued. Am I now free to divide everything up and sell assets? Thanks, “Ready to Get This Done.”
Dear “Get This Done”: No — even in an independent administration, you should not divide up or sell any assets until the inventory has been filed and approved by the judge.
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.
To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call 639-2900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.