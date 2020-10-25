DEAR JEFF: My husband is almost blind, and cannot see well enough to sign his name. Do I need a power of attorney to sign a will for him? If not, what can I do? Thanks, “Need to Know”

Dear “Need to Know”: Signing the will on your husband’s behalf (using a Power of Attorney) would invalidate any provision in his will that leaves any of his estate to you.

