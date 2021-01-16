DEAR JEFF: As everybody knows, times are tough right now. Even though I am young, I would like to get a job to help my parents. What is the youngest age that a teenager can get a part-time job? Thanks, “Want to Help Out”
Dear “Help Out”: The general rule is that an employer cannot hire a child under the age of 14, and even 14-year-olds have limits on how many hours per week they can work.
