Hi Taylor: Any tips for someone interested in venture capitalism? I’ve just sold my own business for a decent amount and want to get back in the game without overextending myself, but I’m not exactly sure where to start. — Elizabeth
Hi Elizabeth: Seems like you’re in a great position to test the waters of venture capital. This investing can be hard when you’re too wrapped up in your own endeavors, so giving yourself time to think things through will always serve you well.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar. com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.