DEAR JEFF: My husband died last summer, and he had some real estate that was his before we were married. He did not have a will, and he had children from a prior marriage. Will that property be mine? Thanks — “Don’t Know Where to Turn”
Dear “Don’t Know”: Under the Texas laws of intestate succession, which control situations in which there is no Last Will and Testament, the property is probably going to be considered your husband’s separate property, and fee simple title would pass to his children, to be divided equally among them. You would, however, have a life estate interest in 1/3 of the separate property. As far as any community property you may have, ½ would go to you, and ½ would go to his children.
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.
To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call (936) 639-2900.
