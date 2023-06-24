DEAR JEFF: My boyfriend and I broke up while planning our wedding. He had bought a car that he said would be ours after we were married, but my name was not put on the title. Since we’re now no longer together, he says the car should only be his since he paid for it. I say half of it belongs to me. Who is right? Thanks, “My Fair Share”
Dear “My Fair Share”: If the title to the car was never put in your name, you will have a very hard time convincing a court that you should have a half interest in it.
