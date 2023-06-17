DEAR JEFF: I have an aunt who has severe dementia and needs a guardian. We have several family members who are trying to get that role. Can anybody qualify to serve as a guardian? Thanks, “Trying To Help”
Dear “Trying To Help”: According to the Texas Probate Code, a person may not be appointed if they are a minor, a person of “notoriously bad” conduct, an incapacitated person, a person who is a party to a lawsuit affecting the proposed ward, a person indebted to the proposed ward, a person asserting a claim adverse to the proposed ward, a person who is incapable of serving as a guardian (due to inexperience, lack of education, etc.), or a person who the ward expressly disqualified from being his or her guardian prior to the ward losing capacity.
