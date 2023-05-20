DEAR JEFF: My husband and I are in the process of preparing our wills. I know I need to name an executor (we will name each other but have been told we need an alternate, also), as well as a guardian for my young children and a trustee to manage their funds if my husband and I both die. Is it OK for these to be the same person? Should they be separate? Thanks, “Confused”
Dear “Confused”: You can certainly have the same person serve all three functions if you would like, but you are not required to do so.
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.
To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call (936) 639-2900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.