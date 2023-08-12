DEAR JEFF: My husband died recently. All of our bank accounts were joint, and I can access everything regarding my finances. We didn’t own any real estate, and we had no children. Do I need to probate his will? Thanks, “Loose Ends”
Dear “Loose Ends”: Based purely on what you’ve described, it does not appear that your husband’s will needs to be submitted for probate. As long as all of your accounts were listed as you with the survivor, and there was no real estate in your husband’s name, you shouldn’t need to go through probate.
