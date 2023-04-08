DEAR JEFF: I feel like you may have answered this question before, but I can’t remember the answer. I have power of attorney for my grandmother, who died in February. There is one of her bank accounts that did not have a beneficiary listed. Am I able to use the power of attorney to close that account? Thanks, “Miss Her”
Dear “Miss Her”: No. Your rights and duties under the power of attorney expired upon the death of your grandmother. You will need to handle the estate in some way (through the probate of her will or another method) in order to access the account.
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.
To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call (936) 639-2900.
