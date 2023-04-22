DEAR JEFF: I’ve recently moved to Texas, and I have a few shotguns and hunting rifles. Since I am now a Texas resident, am I required to register those guns in Texas? Thanks, “Have Gun, Will Travel”

Dear “Have Gun”: You do not have to register the guns you currently own with the state of Texas. Texas does not require any sort of private registration of firearms.

