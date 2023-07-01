DEAR JEFF: My husband and I prepared a will leaving everything upon our deaths to our two daughters equally. My husband died in 2020. One of the daughters lives nearby, the other does not live in the area. How can I give my house to the daughter who lives locally while still being fair to the other daughter? What dollar figure do I use for the house? Do I have to prepare a new will, or is a codicil sufficient? Thanks, “Want To Be Fair”
Dear “Want To Be Fair”: I assume your husband’s will was probated, or the house was otherwise placed solely in your name. If that is the case, the easiest thing to do would be to prepare a new will (or a codicil would work also) setting forth your wishes regarding the house.
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.
To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call (936) 639-2900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.