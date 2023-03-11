DEAR JEFF: How can I control who is able to speak with my doctor about my medical condition? Thanks, “Hurray for HIPAA!”

Dear “Hurray”: By law, your physicians are only allowed to speak with persons you specifically name in either a HIPAA authorization or a durable power of attorney for health care.

