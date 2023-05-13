DEAR JEFF: A person whom I loaned money to several years ago recently died. They had been making payments on the loan but still owed me about $17,000. What happens to that debt? The person in charge of the estate told me he has no intention of paying the rest of the loan, and the debt died along with the person whom I loaned money to. Is this correct? Thanks, “Not Paid Up”
Dear “Not Paid Up”: The estate is liable for the debts of the decedent, to the extent there is money or assets available to satisfy the debts. You should make a claim under the estate to be paid back the balance of your loan, or at least a portion of it if the estate also has other debts.
