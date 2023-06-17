Hey Taylor: I recently read about apps that can help fix your credit score. I’m wondering if this is another scam or if it’s worth looking into.
Hey Meredith: I was just researching a few of these apps myself for a new client. From what I can tell, these programs aren’t meant to scam you. The effectiveness might be questionable, but I don’t think you have to worry about getting tricked or robbed.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
