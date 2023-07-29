Hey Taylor: I’ve been living with student loan and credit card debt for about eight years now. I know there’s no miracle solution, but still wondering: what’s the fastest way to get out of debt? Like, how can I really make this happen?
Hey Abbi: A couple of things here. First, stop thinking about this in terms of fastest, and try working another angle like most effective. There’s almost never a speedy fix to paying off debt, aside from striking it rich. If you find the right angle, however, you can pay off your debt pretty efficiently and then, when it’s all done, you’ll feel like it all happened quickly.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar.com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.