Hey Taylor: My spouse and I have been diligently reviewing our financial situation and contemplating retirement, but we’ve encountered a stumbling block: We’re unsure of the total sum we need for our retirement. Is there a way to determine our retirement savings target?
Hey Mark: We’re all advised to prepare for retirement, yet seldom does anyone explain precisely how much we should aim to save. However, there are some methods to pinpoint your savings objectives. Remember, your target figure will depend on a variety of factors, so don’t worry if your number is different from those of your peers.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar.com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.