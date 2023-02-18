Hey Taylor: I was laid off a few months ago and took the opportunity to travel and enjoy life for a bit. Now I’m ready to get back to work and want to find a job I enjoy. Any thoughts for a 28-year-old starting from scratch?
Hey Joshua: I hope the time off was refreshing. Nice that you were able to step out of the workforce for a minute and enjoy yourself. As for what you do next, start by thinking about what you generally want, then see if you can narrow it down to a few select fields.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar.com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
