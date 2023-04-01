Hey Taylor: All this news about banning TikTok has me thinking about how and when my kids will start using all the different social apps. Have you run into this with your kids? How do you police that kind of stuff?
Hey Jessica: It almost makes you jealous of your parents, right? However difficult we might have been as kids, they didn’t have to worry about what we were doing with our phones.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar.com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.