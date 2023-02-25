Hi Taylor: I just finished paying off my student loans and I’m wondering if I should get a new credit card to reflect my improved credit score. Does that kind of thing matter? Are the benefits significant?
Hey Shasta: Yes and yes. A better card with a higher limit can improve your credit even further, and the benefits offered by banks to people with good credit are usually much better than what one can get with poor or fair credit.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar.com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
