Hi Taylor: My hours get cut back in the middle of June and I need to think of a few ways to make ends meet from then until work picks back up in September (I’m a teacher’s aide). Any ideas?
Hey Eden: The old summer side hustle. Jobs with seasonal downtime make that part-time work really important, as you’re no doubt aware. Fortunately, there are lots of other industries that pick up at the right time. Better still, if you can come up with your own industrious plan, you might be able to carve out some work for yourself that lasts year-round.
