Hey Taylor: I told my kiddo we’re gonna hit the road this summer, and now that it’s almost time to pack our bags, I’m kinda freaking out about the costs. Got any savvy tips for me on having a blast with my son without breaking the bank?
Hey Jessica: Ah, the delights and dilemmas of summer family travel! I know all too well the swirl of excitement and concern around how to ensure it’s a memorable time without emptying your bank account. As a dad of kids that like to travel, I’m happy to share a few tips that I have found to be helpful.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar.com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.