Hi Taylor: Any recommendations for how I prep my taxes? Do I need to see a professional, or can I just do it online? I’m torn between doing it right and maximizing my refund and just getting the stress of it off my plate.
Hey Carla: I hear you. Nothing feels better than getting your taxes filed and not having to think about it anymore, but you definitely want to have the peace of mind that comes from doing it right and saving as much money as you can.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar.com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
