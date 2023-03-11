NACOGDOCHES — The transfer of the Central Heights water system from the City of Nacogdoches to the Angelina & Neches River Authority could happen as soon as this fall, officials say, with needed improvements underway by 2024.
“There are a lot of moving pieces and its subject to variables out of our control, but this is a rough timeline we’re working with as of today,” Angelina & Neches River Authority General Manager Kelley Holcomb said.
Undersized and in need of expensive repairs, the water system was taken over in 2000 by the city of Nacogdoches even though the majority of its estimated 363 customers are outside the city’s extra territorial jurisdiction. Customers pay higher rates than city of Nacogdoches residents, but revenue is simply not enough to make the millions in needed repairs to the aging system. Meanwhile, demand has only increased because of the popularity of the Central Heights real estate market.
As a solution, the Angelina & Neches River Authority agreed to take on the ownership — and needed improvements — to the water system, but the process is complicated.
State Rep. Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches) and Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) have already taken the first step in the process, filing legislation that would allow the city to sell the system to the river authority.
“We had to time it when the legislature was in session,” city engineer Steve Bartlett said.
When and if the bills pass, the next steps are finalizing agreements with an effective date that the river authority assumes operations of the portion of the system north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 259 and U.S. Highway 59.
The target date of the transition is Sept. 1.
“Water customers shouldn’t notice any change in service; it will be the same water supplied by the city of Nacogdoches,” Holcomb said. “Once the transition has been completed, ANRA will turn its attention to making upgrades.”
A government agency created to control and preserve water resources in the 17-county Neches River Basin, the Angelina & Neches River Authority owns and operates three other water systems East Texas. Its plans for the Central Heights system include more than $3 million in improvements.
Though water bills in Central Heights will no doubt increase, river authority officials say the benefits include increased reliability and water pressure, fire protection and the opportunity for economic growth.
Updates and more information can be found on Facebook under “Central Heights Water Customers” or online at anra.org.
