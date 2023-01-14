Home2 Suites by Hilton two

A blueprint of the proposed Home2 Suites by Hilton the city is considering granting a special use permit for.

Hilton is seeking a special-use permit from the city to construct an extended-stay hotel in the Garden District Shopping Village near Olive Garden, Buffalo Wild Wings and the Lufkin Cinemark.

“Staff finds this property to be an excellent location for a hotel due to its proximity to restaurant and entertainment uses,” city planner Scott Rayburn wrote in a memorandum to the city council.

