Hilton is seeking a special-use permit from the city to construct an extended-stay hotel in the Garden District Shopping Village near Olive Garden, Buffalo Wild Wings and the Lufkin Cinemark.
“Staff finds this property to be an excellent location for a hotel due to its proximity to restaurant and entertainment uses,” city planner Scott Rayburn wrote in a memorandum to the city council.
Hilton is proposing to build a Home 2 Suites by Hilton — Extended Stay Hotel in the empty field behind Chicken Express with a driveway connecting to Medford Drive. Lufkin’s Planning & Zoning Commission approved the plan during early January meetings and recommended it to the city council.
Included in Lufkin’s city council packet are renderings of the proposed building. It would stand four stories high, including the main floor.
“I think it would be a phenomenal place to put it, simply because it puts you in the center of our community,” said Tara Watson-Watkins, Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.
She believes the hotel will benefit the city’s conventions and tourism and its proximity to other local eateries and entertainment will benefit travelers.
And anything that brings travelers through town, whether it’s just for a night or for a week, is a benefit to the community, she said.
“It impacts everything,” she said. “Every time someone buys a tank of gas, it’s putting money back into our economy. If you go and eat or shop, it’s all putting money back into the economy.”
And the tax money doesn’t just go to the city of Lufkin — pieces of the taxes paid to stay at the hotel will support the Ellen Trout Zoo, Lufkin’s Mainstreet Program, the courts and more, Watson-Watkins said.
The hotel industry contributed 8.3 million jobs in the U.S. and $1.2 trillion of U.S. business sales in 2018, according to the latest Oxford Economics study of the impacts of the hotel industry. Hotels supported $185.7 billion of total taxes in the U.S. in 2018, and the study determined hotels saved residents $1,535 per year per household in total taxes paid. In local and state taxes, hotels saved residents $752 per year, the study said.
Furthermore, for every $100 spent on lodging, hotel guests on average spent another $222 during their trip.
The city council will have to consider the permit over the course of two meetings, and Tuesday will mark the first one with a public hearing. If it is approved Tuesday, the council will consider it at the first meeting in February on a second reading.
