Zion Hill Baptist Church

People gather inside the newly restored Zion Hill Baptist Church Historic Site Tuesday for its grand opening.

 JOSH EDWARDS/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel

NACOGDOCHES — Now air conditioned and handicap accessible, Texas’ oldest still-standing African American church reopened Tuesday as a newly restored, city-owned events venue.

The Zion Hill Historic Site, 324 N. Lanana St., is officially open for tours and rentals.