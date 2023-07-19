NACOGDOCHES — Now air conditioned and handicap accessible, Texas’ oldest still-standing African American church reopened Tuesday as a newly restored, city-owned events venue.
The Zion Hill Historic Site, 324 N. Lanana St., is officially open for tours and rentals.
“Zion Hill was always a place of wonder for me. No other structure compared to it,” the Rev. Willie T. Whitaker III told the crowd gathered for Tuesday’s grand opening. “If you drove or walked by, she made you pause and take notice. She was the bus stop for kids of the community and our playground after school.”
Whitaker was among those sharing memories of when the church, built in 1914 by architect Diedrich Rulfs, served as a hub of the community. After the congregation moved out in 1987, it slowly fell into disrepair, and was nearly lost to the elements.
It was donated in 2000 to the Nacogdoches County Historical Foundation, which raised funds and completed major repairs.
“It took 30 years to be here today,” said Betty Shinn, longtime volunteer with the County Historical Foundation.
Shinn reflected on the assorted fundraisers directing proceeds toward Zion Hill.
“Pat yourself on the back if over the years you’ve attended the Hot to Trot Chili Cookoff, Taste of Nacogdoches, an antique show in the hotel and many other events,” she said.
Still raising money are the foundation’s annual Heritage Festival and Beefsteak Dinner.
Ownership of Zion Hill was transferred to the city in 2010, and after much fundraising, grants and donations, a $1.6 million renovation to transform it into a museum and events venue began about three years ago.
“We started the restoration in earnest in March of 2020 — the hardest time to ever start a restoration project,” said Jessica Sowell, assistant community services director and project manager. “We had so much help, so many people rooting for us and contributing toward this project.”
Modern upgrades include fire suppression, climate controls, accessible restrooms and an Americans with Disabilities Act-complaint lift from the lower level. Still, many of Zion Hill’s unique features, including a baptistry underneath the pulpit, have been preserved.
“I was saved in this church and baptized in this baptistry,” said Dennis Burrell, whose memories of Zion Hill range from toddlerhood to singing in the choir as an adult. “Let me tell you, it’s not a little tub. It’s deep. Back in those days they submerged you. For many years I thought, ‘I don’t want to be baptized — I might drown.’ But it didn’t happen and I’m still here.”
Now 70, Burrell said he had been known to nap on the church pews as a teenager.
“I often said I was going to come back get one of those pews and put it in my garage so I could lay down proper with pillow,” he said.
Once the site of weddings, bridal and baby showers and meetings, the renovated Zion Hill will serve that purpose again as a rental venue, with proceeds helping with upkeep.
“God is truly great for what has taken place today,” said the Rev. Donald Lacy, pastor of the current Zion Hill First Baptist Church. “This church is still doing what you have intended for it to do, to bring people together.”
