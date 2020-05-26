Angelina County Commissioners will consider issuing a $5.88 million bond to raise funds for road materials during today’s 10 a.m. meeting.
The issue, presented by Pct. 1 County Commissioner Greg Harrison, begins with commissioners considering an engagement agreement with Bracewell LLP. The county attorneys and support staff are not experienced or qualified in the matter of bond issuance, according to the meeting’s agenda.
“Entering into a contingent fee contract with Bracewell for bond counsel services is in the best interest of the residents of the county as the county will have competent, qualified and experienced counsel to advise on the issuance of the bond and other obligations,” according to the agenda.
Commissioners have determined, after hearing complaints made by citizens in the court as well as Lufkin Daily News articles and polls, that there is a major concern regarding the state of the roads, according to a letter of recommendation by county auditor Janice Cordray.
“We are merely paying off an old loan with existing money and applying for a new loan at an extremely low interest (rate),” Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts said.
The payoff would come from the general fund and the new note would not increase the tax rate, he said. They don’t have a secured interest rate yet, he said.
“In conjunction with the opinion of the County Treasurer (Jill Brewer), the timing for borrowing money at this time is relevant,” the letter reads. “Currently, the interest rates for both borrowing and investing money are low. This provides an opportune time to borrow and is beneficial since the county debt service tax rate is low due to the county paying off its current debt.”
An additional letter of recommendation by Brewer said the note is needed because of the impact of a decade-long flat tax rate and the increased cost of materials. This has resulted in a shortage of county resources, resulting in precinct roads to be improperly maintained for 15-20 years.
“Angelina County Commissioners have worked toward issuance beginning in November 2019,” her letter read. “They expressed a need and a desire to repair as many Angelina County roads, in each precinct, without raising the current effective tax rate.”
Each commissioner has presented a three-year plan detailing the road repairs and what materials are needed for repairs, the letter read.
■ Precinct 1 asked for $1,841,560.50 to repair 71.5 miles of roads.
■ Precinct 2 asked for $716,150 to repair 15.8 miles of roads.
■ Precinct 3 asked for $1,590,693.95 to repair 37 miles of roads.
■ Precinct 4 asked for $1,730,900.50 to repair 31.30 roads.
In other business:
■ Ricky Connor, the Angelina County Emergency Management Coordinator, will request approval to apply for the CARES Act Funding Grant.
■ Harrison and U.S. Capital Advisor Ben Rosenburg will present the option to hire U.S. Capital Advisor LLC to provide services as a USCA Municipal Advisor Services.
■ Willie Murphy will address road conditions in Precinct 3.
■ Ben Bartlett, of Bartlett, Baggett & Shands Insurance Company will request the renewal of the liability insurance policy for the Angelina County Airport.
■ Bartlett will request the renewal of the Angelina County Commercial Crime Bond for a three-year term.
■ Michael G. Parker, of Everett Griffith Jr. & Associates Inc. will request approval for the final plant of Sun-n-Fun Lots 20, 21 and 22 in Precinct 4.
■ Brewer will present both the monthly treasurer’s report for April and the quarterly investment report for the first quarter of 2020.
■ Nick Gardner will request approval to apply for the Bureau of Justice Assistance Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program Federal Grant.
■ Elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins will present a resolution authorizing the commissioners approval for the CARES Act Grant, as well as ask for the approval of early voting, election day, polling locations and hours for the July runoff elections.
■ District attorney Janet Cassels will ask for a budget for the Pre-Trial Intervention Program Fund.
The commissioners also will consider budget amendments for:
■ The District Attorney’s office, $1,300 from trial transcripts to the renal or leasing of equipment.
■ Road and Bridge Pct. 1, $25,000 from the fund balance to the repair and maintenance of equipment.
■ Road and Bridge Pct. 4, $200,000 from the fund balance to the parts and shop ($25,000), culverts ($20,000) and capital outlay (155,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.