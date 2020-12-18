Both Lufkin hospitals hope to receive the initial doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine in the coming week.
The Pfizer vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 11 and requires two doses, both of which are to be kept at ultra-low temperatures. The Moderna vaccine is still awaiting FDA approval, but would not require the same freezing temperatures.
“The state has told us we can expect to receive our initial allotment soon, possibly within the next week,” Woodland Heights Medical Center president Drew Emery said. “We are told it is the Moderna vaccine.”
St. Luke’s Health-Memorial remains hopeful to receive 100 doses of a vaccine from either Pfizer or Moderna in the coming week, market president Monte Bostwick said. However, until he sees the vaccine, he isn’t certain of whether that is true, he said.
“Our teams have been working for the last 10 days or so to coordinate how we’re going to go about dispersing those first 100 doses,” he said. “(They) will go to frontline workers and physicians that have been prioritized by groups. We look to get that deployed next week.”
Similarly, Woodland Heights is finalizing its plans to vaccinate employees and medical staff, Emery said. They don’t intend to make the vaccination mandatory but expect their health care workers will choose to be vaccinated, he said.
“We are focused on educating our employees about the vaccine, including sharing information about safety, efficacy and side effects,” he said.
Memorial also remains hopeful they will continue to receive additional doses over the coming weeks to further expand the number of people — staff and patients — inoculated against the virus, Bostwick said.
Additionally, the Angelina County & Cities Health District expects to receive a vaccine in the next few days or weeks depending on when the allocation is made by the state, health district administrator Sharon Shaw said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.