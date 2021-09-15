The Texas Department of State Health Services reported five new fatalities in Angelina County related to COVID-19 in its Wednesday update.
There have been 328 fatalities reported to be related to the virus since March 2020.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 564 new cases Sept. 14, since its last report on Sept. 7. There have been 12,620 total confirmed cases reported by the health district in Angelina County.
County hospitalizations over the last seven days increased compared to the week before, but began decreasing in the report posted by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council on Sept. 11.
The agency reported 37 people in the intensive care unit with the coronavirus on Wednesday, down from the 39 reported Sept. 14 and 40 reported Sept. 13.
The number of people in general isolation with the virus has increased over the last few days. There were 48 people reported Wednesday, up from the 45 reported on Sept. 13 and 14.
Hospitalizations peaked in the last seven days at 90 patients reported by SETRAC on Sept. 10.
Vaccinations in the county have slowed somewhat since the peak seen in late August, but are still higher than what was seen from the end of May to the end of July, according to state data.
There were 1,391 doses administered the week of Sept. 6-12, down from the 1,787 reported the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5 and the 1,875 reported Aug. 23-29.
Altogether, 67,179 doses have been administered in Angelina County, according to the state.
There are 31,931 people fully vaccinated and 37,976 who have received at least one dose, the state reports.
The city of Huntington is hosting a shot clinic on Sept. 17 for the first Moderna shot and will host a second on Oct. 15 for the second shot. People interested in receiving the vaccine can go to the city hall from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to city manager Bill Stewart.
“This is available to anyone living in the Huntington, Bald Hill, Homer, Etoile (and) Zavalla areas,” he said. “As long as the vaccine is available, no one of age requesting the vaccine will be turned away.”
