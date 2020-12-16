NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches and much of Deep East Texas are facing tighter restrictions on retailers, restaurants and hospitals two days after the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine arrived in Texas.
More than 15% of patients at hospitals in the service area containing Nacogdoches, Angelina, San Augustine and four other counties had COVID-19 for seven days in a row as of Tuesday afternoon, sparking a rollback on reopening.
“It will revert the occupancy at businesses that are currently operating at 75% back to the 50% occupancy and at the same time it will put restrictions on the hospitals regarding elective surgeries,” County Judge Greg Sowell said.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations were at nearly 20% districtwide on Tuesday morning but fell closer to 15% by the evening.
“This is a governor’s order that went into effect in October with this stipulation. We have reached that point in our hospitalization rate,” Sowell said.
COVID-19 hospitalizations must remain below 15% for seven straight days for restrictions to be eased.
Local hospital officials did not immediately return calls for comment. Shutting down elective surgeries is sure to be a hard financial hit, especially at Memorial Hospital, where officials have been trying to increase patient volumes.
The additional restrictions are not unexpected as coronavirus cases continue to surge around the state.
Several restaurants in Nacogdoches County never fully expanded to 75% capacity when Gov. Greg Abbott announced the latest phase in his reopening plan in the fall, while others relied on the expansion to help make ends meet, local Chamber of Commerce CEO C. Wayne Mitchell said.
“Fifty percent was an extraordinary struggle for some of them, so there’s no question there will be some pain associated with that,” he said. “The margins are typically smaller in restaurants in terms of what they charge so needless to say it’s much more of a struggle.”
Mitchell hasn’t met with retailers recently, but said he expects they’ll feel the pinch of occupancy limits as the holiday season approaches.
“Two weeks before Christmas, limited capacity, I suspect, will not be welcome news to them,” he said.
The restrictions come days after the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer were distributed in Texas.
“While we have hope for vaccines that are coming very quickly, it’s going to take time for this to have any effect on this situation and we need to continue to use our good judgment and protect ourselves and protect our neighbors,” Sowell said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said 19,500 doses of the vaccine were headed Monday to four sites in Texas: MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Wellness 360 at UT Health San Antonio and UT Health Austin’s Dell Medical School.
Methodist Health System began administering vaccinations at about 10:10 a.m. Monday with the first shot going to Teresa Mata, 51, an environmental services employee who cleans the emergency room at Methodist Dallas, spokesman Ryan Owens said. Mata said she was excited to be the fist person to receive it and “wanted to take the risk” because she is diabetic.
“I love my job, but I wanted to protect other persons, I wanted to protect my family and I wanted to protect myself,” Mata said.
Another 75,000 doses of the vaccine were to be delivered Tuesday to 19 sites in Texas, state officials said, in the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history.
The initial rollout of the vaccine hasn’t been without controversy as no rural hospitals were selected to receive any doses during the first week of distribution. The distribution scheduled was decided by a state panel that does not include any representatives from rural hospitals or lawmakers who don’t represent at least one major city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.