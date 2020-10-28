The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and 12 probable cases Wednesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported one new death on Tuesday.
The new cases bring the cumulative number of positive tests in Angelina County to 3,309 and the total active cases to 728, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll, as well as the probable cases listed by the health district.
Health district director Sharon Shaw believes the probables should be considered positives because they’re treated the same way: People are encouraged to follow the same quarantine guidelines and given the same regimen, she said.
The state does not include probables when reporting active cases, so their active cases are lower than would be considered active in Angelina County by the health district.
The health district reported late Monday that there were 2,317 positive tests and 605 probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County. The health district did not list recoveries; Shaw said it’s not feasible to calculate that on a local level.
The DSHS reported 2,304 positive cases, 91 fatalities, 2,107 recoveries and 106 active cases in the county on Wednesday.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council said COVID-19 patients take up 11.42% of general and intensive care unit beds in Angelina County. It listed two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ICU and 23 confirmed cases in general isolation at local hospitals with no suspected cases.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one active offender case, 257 recovered offender cases, three active employee cases and 55 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility on Wednesday.
The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The department also reported no active offender cases and 37 recovered offender cases in the Diboll Prison Unit. It lists no active employee cases and 15 recovered employee cases.
Starting Sept. 9, the state also began requiring school districts to file weekly reports on new COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff. The Texas Education Agency and DSHS will collect and update the data, which will be published and sorted by district.
That data shows 12,765 cumulative positive student cases and 8,248 positive staff cases as of Oct. 18. A new report will be released Thursday.
That report shows:
■ Lufkin ISD data shows 10 new student cases (two from grades 4-6, eight from grades 7-12) and 38 total student cases (12 from early education to third grade, five from grades 4-6 and 21 cases from grades 7-12). That same data shows one new staff case with 11 total staff cases.
■ Diboll ISD data shows one new student case in grades 7-12. There have been six total cases at the district (two from early education to third grade and four from grades 7-12). There has only been one staff case.
■ Hudson ISD data shows one new student case in grades 7-12. There have been 16 total cases in the district (four from early education to third grade, three from grades 4-6 and nine from grades 7-12). There have been four total staff cases.
■ Huntington ISD data shows no new student or staff cases. There were three total cases in the district (one in grades 4-6 and two in grades 7-12). There have been two staff cases.
■ Zavalla ISD data shows no new student or staff cases. There were two total student cases (one in grades 4-6 and one in grades 7-12) and two total staff cases.
■ Central ISD data shows one new case in the grades 7-12 and no new staff cases. There were four total student cases (two in early education to third grade and two in grades 7-12). There have been four total staff cases.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy has no new student or staff cases. They have reported no student cases and three staff cases.
Statewide, the DSHS on Tuesday reported 874,367 positive cases, 17,595 deaths, an estimated 763,108 recoveries and an estimated 95,784 active cases. Its dashboard also reported 7,055 new daily cases and 81 new deaths. A total of 7,883,440 molecular tests had been conducted as of Tuesday.
The true number of cases statewide is likely higher because many haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick, according to the Associated Press.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
